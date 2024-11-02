Fire breaks out at downtown San Diego senior living home

Crews were fighting a structure fire at a high-rise senior living facility in San Diego Saturday.

Units were dispatched at 2:15 p.m. Saturday and arrived a few minutes later to 525 14th St. at Potiker Senior Residents, a 200-unit home for low income seniors, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A small fire broke out on the fifth floor of the building and one person was transported to a hospital. Emergency responders were removing smoke and salvaging items, according to SDFD.

"This was a mattress fire that has been put out. A few patients being evaluated," the department wrote on X, formerly known as twitter.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The Red Cross was requested to help displaced residents.

A total of 92 personnel were assigned to the fire, including three medics, four trucks and 13 engines, officials said.

The cities of Coronado and National City assisted in the effort.