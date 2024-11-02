East Village

Fire breaks out at downtown San Diego senior living home

No one was injured in the incident, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said

By City News Service and NBC 7 Staff

Crews were fighting a structure fire at a high-rise senior living facility in San Diego Nov. 2, 2024. (San Diego Fire-Rescue Department)
Crews were fighting a structure fire at a high-rise senior living facility in San Diego Saturday.

Units were dispatched at 2:15 p.m. Saturday and arrived a few minutes later to 525 14th St. at Potiker Senior Residents, a 200-unit home for low income seniors, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A small fire broke out on the fifth floor of the building and one person was transported to a hospital. Emergency responders were removing smoke and salvaging items, according to SDFD.

"This was a mattress fire that has been put out. A few patients being evaluated," the department wrote on X, formerly known as twitter.

The Red Cross was requested to help displaced residents.

A total of 92 personnel were assigned to the fire, including three medics, four trucks and 13 engines, officials said.

The cities of Coronado and National City assisted in the effort.

