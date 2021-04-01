Fire at Recycling Center Sends Plume of Smoke Over Spring Valley

Crews with San Miguel Fire & Rescue responded Thursday to a fire at a recycling center in the Spring Valley area.

The fire began at the Plaza Alta Recycling Center on Jamacha Road just east of state Route 125 and north of SR-54 at around 1 p.m.

A San Diego County Sheriff's Department spokesperson said the fire was mostly contained to that area. By about 2:20 p.m., the fire appeared to be out.

Several fire engines and crews responded to the blaze, which sent a thick plume of black smoke over Spring Valley. At the scene, about half dozen engines were parked along Jamacha Boulevard with fire hoses extending to the recycling center.

The San Diego County Department of Public Works said Jamacha Road was closed between Grand Avenue and Presioca Street as crews responded to the fire.

