Financial institutions and customers battling spoofing incidents in California

Spoofing is general term for the practice by a cybercriminal of impersonating an official or entity to benefit themselves.

The practice has led to people and businesses losing money.

“We’ve seen members with tens of thousands of dollars of fraudulent transactions,” President and CEO of California Coast Credit Union Todd Lane said.

Many experts and executives at financial institutions say the practice is becoming increasingly sophisticated.

“They are able to spoof our phone numbers or any businesses phone numbers,” Lane said.

Importantly there are some things that a person should not do if contacted by someone who does not seem legitimate and is seeking information.

“You need to be on high alert that it may be a spoof and that they’re not going to ask you for this information they aren’t going to ask you for your social security number and those sorts of things, so you need to hang up right away,” Lane said.

Lane said that often the information scammers present to people when attempting to scam them in a spoofing incident is usually purchased on the “dark web.”

Many financial institutions post tips to avoid being scammed on their website.

If a person is a victim of a scam, they can report it to the Federal Trade Commission.