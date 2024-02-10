Finally, the sun returns: What to expect for this weekend's weather in San Diego County

A winter storm that plagued San Diego County with heavy rain, gusty winds and snow during the first week of February is finally on its way out, and it's leaving behind a gift: some sunny skies for the weekend.

"Saturday is looking much drier, although still cool with temperatures below our seasonal norms," NBC 7 meteorologist Greg Bledsoe said.

...s....sun...SUN? IN THE FORECAST??? YOU HEARD RIGHT. High pressure builds over the western US this weekend, leading to a subtle warming trend and sunny skies. Gusty offshore winds will be possible tomorrow afternoon, highest across the coastal slopes. Enjoy the break from rain! pic.twitter.com/fE7LwTvSDE — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 9, 2024

Be prepared for chilly nights: You will want to layer up when you go to bed since chilly overnight temperatures are expected, especially inland, where some valley locations could drop to the near-freezing mark on Saturday and Sunday.

Daytime temperatures will be gradually starting to warm up on Sunday. That slow warming will last into next week.

"Temperature-wise, it will be a little bit chilly, not just in the morning hours but heading into your afternoon, we're talking upper 50s to about the low 60s, so grab the jacket if you have that beach day planned," said NBC 7 meteorologist Brooke Martell.

"Daytime highs are trending below seasonal norms, really anywhere from 5 to 10 degrees, so it is going to be a cooler weekend, although as I mentioned, we have those dry conditions in the forecast," Martell added.

Saturday overview

Coasts: drier, cool - highs around 61

Valleys: drier, cool - highs around 62

Mountains: mostly sunny, highs around 46

Deserts: sunny - highs around 64

Best chance to catch the snow

Unfortunately, the snow didn't stick in many of the region's lower-elevation communities.

The best chance to see snow, according to Bledsoe, was to head to the highest peaks in Cleveland National Park. Mount Laguna, with an elevation of 6,000 feet, received up to 8 inches of snow from the near-week-long storm — and it was still snowing on Friday.

The best chance to catch the snow before it melts away will be Saturday, when the weather will be 39 degrees and sunny, Bledsoe said. Sunday is expected to be warmer, so the snow will be melting throughout the day.

Before you go, be sure to check for chain requirements. Caltrans San Diego advises those who wish to visit the snow, to visit their website for the most up-to-date information on chain requirements and snow plows.

Cardiff State Beach parking lot closed due to storm damage

NBC 7 meteorologist Brooke Martell reports from Cardiff State Beach, where you can see the impacts from the king tides. The Reef parking lot is closed due to safety purposes.

The Reef parking lot at Cardiff State Beach was damaged during the recent storms and is closed for safety purposes.

According to California State Parks, the damage to the lot started during a storm on Jan. 21 and got even worse with the ongoing rain San Diego County has had.

"California State Parks is in the process of finalizing plans to repair the parking lot, and we are hopeful to begin construction soon," California State Parks said in a statement to NBC 7.

At the same time, San Diego's last round of king tides for the winter season is underway. King tides are exceptionally high tides caused by a stronger-than-normal gravitational pull from the moon.

Pat Abbott, a San Diego-based geology expert, said you can see how strong some of the waves have been by looking at the slope along the shoreline.

"Add them together — king tides, storm surge, no beach sand — that means erosion is going to come farther inland," Abbott said. "This right here. We've eaten away a parking lot."

The closed Reef parking lot at Cardiff State Beach on Feb. 9, 2024.

Another storm on the way?

As of now, the week ahead looks dry and warmer.

More rain could come next weekend, but it's still too early to tell. NBC 7's team of meteorologists will keep you updated as we get closer.