Finally, the sun returns: Super Bowl Sunday weather in San Diego County

A winter storm that plagued San Diego County with heavy rain, gusty winds and snow during the first week of February is finally on its way out, and it's leaving behind a gift: some sunshine for the weekend.
If Saturday wasn't warm enough for you, Super Bowl Sunday brought temperatures few degrees warmer with mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service. That slow warming will last into next week.
Near the coasts, temperatures stayed in the mid-60s and by the evening, temperatures in that same area will dip back to the low 40s, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Brooke Martell.
Heading out all day? Might want to pack a jacket, though skies look sunny and clear.
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
Be prepared for chilly nights: You will want to bundle up when you go to bed since chilly overnight temperatures are expected. Overnight lows across the region are expected to drop to the mid-30s, with coastal areas likely in the low-40s.
Protect your plants, pipes and pets, the NWS said in a post on X.
A frost advisory remains in effect for San Diego County valley areas until 8 a.m. Monday, which includes the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunday overview
- Coasts: sunny - highs in the low-60s
- Valleys: sunny - highs in the upper-60s
- Mountains: sunny - highs in the upper-40s
- Deserts: Sunny - high around 65
San Diego weather later this week
Unlike last week, coastal regions in San Diego will likely stay in the mid-60s with sunny skies, but by next weekend — a chance for rain returns, Martell said.
Best chance to catch the snow
The snow isn't sticking around in many of the region's lower-elevation communities.
The best chance to see snow, according to Bledsoe, was to head to the highest peaks in Cleveland National Park. Mount Laguna, with an elevation of 6,000 feet, received up to 8 inches of snow from the near-week-long storm — and it was still snowing on Friday.
Sunday is expected to be warmer, so the snow will be melting throughout the day.
More snow stories:
Before you go, be sure to check for chain requirements. Caltrans San Diego advises those who wish to visit the snow, to visit their website for the most up-to-date information on chain requirements and snow plows.
Cardiff State Beach parking lot closed due to storm damage
The Reef parking lot at Cardiff State Beach was damaged during the recent storms and is closed for safety purposes.
According to California State Parks, the damage to the lot started during a storm on Jan. 21 and got even worse with the ongoing rain San Diego County has had.
"California State Parks is in the process of finalizing plans to repair the parking lot, and we are hopeful to begin construction soon," California State Parks said in a statement to NBC 7.
At the same time, San Diego's last round of king tides for the winter season is underway. King tides are exceptionally high tides caused by a stronger-than-normal gravitational pull from the moon.
Pat Abbott, a San Diego-based geology expert, said you can see how strong some of the waves have been by looking at the slope along the shoreline.
"Add them together — king tides, storm surge, no beach sand — that means erosion is going to come farther inland," Abbott said. "This right here. We've eaten away a parking lot."
More rain on the way?
As of now, the week ahead looks dry and warmer.
Wet weather could come next weekend, but it's still too early to tell. NBC 7's team of meteorologists will keep you updated as we get closer.