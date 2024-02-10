Finally, the sun returns: Super Bowl Sunday weather in San Diego County

A winter storm that plagued San Diego County with heavy rain, gusty winds and snow during the first week of February is finally on its way out, and it's leaving behind a gift: some sunshine for the weekend.

If Saturday wasn't warm enough for you, Super Bowl Sunday brought temperatures few degrees warmer with mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service. That slow warming will last into next week.

Near the coasts, temperatures stayed in the mid-60s and by the evening, temperatures in that same area will dip back to the low 40s, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Brooke Martell.

Heading out all day? Might want to pack a jacket, though skies look sunny and clear.

Sunday will be a couple degrees warmer than Saturday with highs from 60 to 65 in the coastal and valleys zones, the 40s to low 50s in the mountains, the low 50s in the high deserts, and the mid to upper 60s in the lower deserts. pic.twitter.com/jHQEjFwerc — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 10, 2024

Be prepared for chilly nights: You will want to bundle up when you go to bed since chilly overnight temperatures are expected. Overnight lows across the region are expected to drop to the mid-30s, with coastal areas likely in the low-40s.

Protect your plants, pipes and pets, the NWS said in a post on X.

A frost advisory remains in effect for San Diego County valley areas until 8 a.m. Monday, which includes the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday overview

Coasts: sunny - highs in the low-60s

Valleys: sunny - highs in the upper-60s

Mountains: sunny - highs in the upper-40s

Deserts: Sunny - high around 65

San Diego weather later this week

Unlike last week, coastal regions in San Diego will likely stay in the mid-60s with sunny skies, but by next weekend — a chance for rain returns, Martell said.

Best chance to catch the snow

Gorgeous contrast of blue sky and bright white snow was seen today near Mt. Laguna east of San Diego, which picked up ~18 inches of fresh snow! Thanks to our friend and partner, @Wx_Tyler, for the photo 🏔️❄️ #CAwx pic.twitter.com/YEMZsmdhX4 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 10, 2024

The snow isn't sticking around in many of the region's lower-elevation communities.

The best chance to see snow, according to Bledsoe, was to head to the highest peaks in Cleveland National Park. Mount Laguna, with an elevation of 6,000 feet, received up to 8 inches of snow from the near-week-long storm — and it was still snowing on Friday.

Sunday is expected to be warmer, so the snow will be melting throughout the day.

Before you go, be sure to check for chain requirements. Caltrans San Diego advises those who wish to visit the snow, to visit their website for the most up-to-date information on chain requirements and snow plows.

Cardiff State Beach parking lot closed due to storm damage

The Reef parking lot at Cardiff State Beach was damaged during the recent storms and is closed for safety purposes.

According to California State Parks, the damage to the lot started during a storm on Jan. 21 and got even worse with the ongoing rain San Diego County has had.

"California State Parks is in the process of finalizing plans to repair the parking lot, and we are hopeful to begin construction soon," California State Parks said in a statement to NBC 7.

At the same time, San Diego's last round of king tides for the winter season is underway. King tides are exceptionally high tides caused by a stronger-than-normal gravitational pull from the moon.

Pat Abbott, a San Diego-based geology expert, said you can see how strong some of the waves have been by looking at the slope along the shoreline.

"Add them together — king tides, storm surge, no beach sand — that means erosion is going to come farther inland," Abbott said. "This right here. We've eaten away a parking lot."

The closed Reef parking lot at Cardiff State Beach on Feb. 9, 2024.

More rain on the way?

As of now, the week ahead looks dry and warmer.

Wet weather could come next weekend, but it's still too early to tell. NBC 7's team of meteorologists will keep you updated as we get closer.