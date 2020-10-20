Finally Fall? Cooling Trend Continues in San Diego County

After weeks of summerlike heat in the middle of what should be autumn, a cooling trend will define San Diego’s weather this week – and we may even see a tiny bit of drizzle. Maybe.

In Tuesday’s First Alert Forecast, NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said the day would kick off with a cloud cover and fog in parts of San Diego County. Temps would stay cool throughout the day, with mid to upper-60s at the coast.

Inland – which has gotten the brunt of the fall heat waves for weeks – started off Tuesday in the mid-60s, and even the mid-50s in the North County. By lunchtime, temps were expected to reach the mid-70s. Ramona was a cool 49 degrees in the morning, and chilly and foggy.

Parveen said San Diego County is getting more of an onshore flow due to a shift in our weather pattern.

“Low pressure across the state is causing this, pulling in cooler air and more cloud cover,” she explained.

Parveen said the cool-down will be at its coolest by the weekend as low pressure continues the onshore flow, bringing more cloudy skies and even a slight chance of rain.

The First Alert Forecast – at least on Tuesday – showed potential for a tiny bit of drizzle Saturday, Parveen said. On Sunday, there’s also a possible, small chance of light showers.

The National Weather Service said it’s also tracking possible light sprinkles for Sunday.

“This will keep temperatures cooler than normal for this time of the year,” Parveen said. “And it’ll make it feel more like fall!”

