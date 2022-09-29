forecast

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Portions of East County Including Borrego Springs, Julian

Sweater weather hasn't quite arrived yet, but a cardigan could come in handy for the evenings

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

San Diegans who have been yearning for more fall-like weather can somewhat rejoice in knowing temperatures will begin to cool slightly into the weekend.

Thursday morning will begin with patches of fog, mostly by the coast, but will gradually clear as the day progresses. The National Weather Service has lifted its heat advisory that warned residents of unseasonably warm temperatures earlier this week. Conditions will still be warm overall, but milder compared to Monday’s weather.

A Severe thunderstorm warning was issued for portions of East County, including Borrego Springs and Julian until 3 p.m. It may bring heavy rain and strong gusty winds with a possibility of small hail.

Temperatures for Thursday are forecasted as followed:

  • Coast: Sunny, near 80
  • Inland: Sunny, near 90
  • Mountains: Sunny with a slight evening storm chance, low 80s
  • Deserts: Near 100

“We’re not under that heat advisory anymore and actually, as we head into tomorrow, I think you’ll notice it’ll start feeling cooler,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Weekend temperatures range from 75 to 96 degrees across the county.

