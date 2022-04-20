Fill Your Tank and Eat Some Tacos: San Diego Taqueria Offers a Deal

Inflation and high gas prices have forced some San Diegans to make changes in their daily lives and one local restaurant, which struggled to survive the pandemic, has decided to help out the community.

Telemundo 20 has witnessed the struggle Tacos El Trompo suffered since the beginning of the pandemic, they did everything possible to keep their stores open, and now they’re trying to survive inflation and high gas prices.

“Yes, it was very difficult, but we survived and we are here," says Berenice Martínez employee of Tacos el Trompo.

Two years ago during the pandemic, they decided to open up more restaurants. It was at that time when customers could not eat inside the restaurant and everything had to be to-go. They had to buy gloves, masks and more cleaning supplies.

"We did not know what was going to happen. One day you could have a good sale and another day it was very low," said Victor Valenzuela, administrator of Tacos el Trompo.

And when uncertainty began to subside, as infections decreased and more people were vaccinated, consumer confidence returned, and now the new threat is inflation and high gas prices.

"The price of everything has gone up, it's much more difficult right now," Martínez said. "You don't know if tomorrow the price of our products will be the same if avocado the price of avoados rise. It's complicated to maintain our prices low."

What is the restaurant offering its customers?

Victor and Berenice, know and see first-hand the impact of inflation on their customers, so they decided to throw some tacos on the plate and offer their customers a deal they can't resist.

"You go to the gas station, you put gas, and depending on the price of the gallon, you bring the receipt, and we will give you a combo based on the price of a tank of gas,” said Victor.

The combo includes three tacos, rice, and beans, whose price is normally $8 or $9.

"This is to tell people, that in the time of the pandemic, thanks to them, I managed to keep my restaurants," says Victor.

Tacos El Trompo has three restaurants in San Diego. In National City, Mission Beach and Barrio Logan.

This story was originally reported by NBC 7's sister station, Telemundo 20. To read the article, click here.