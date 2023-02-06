Fight to Appeal Lowrider Ban Heads to Sacramento

A proposal to appeal the ban on lowrider cruising will be introduced to state lawmakers Monday afternoon.

Assemblymember David Alvarez of San Diego County will be joined by three other lawmakers and four lowrider coalitions to repeal sections of the California Vehicle Code to make cruising possible. Currently, the code allows law enforcement to stop drivers from cruising and allows them to halt cars that have been modified to be of a certain height.

An ordinance to ban lowriding has been in effect in National City since 1992. The tradition was banned by the city due to large crowds, congested traffic and concerns the events lead to several crimes.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

In May of 2022, the South Bay city got the green light to enact a six-month pilot program that allowed cruising on historic Highland Avenue. It was the first time in 30 years these custom vehicles were able to legally cruise on by in the city.

The initial event was deemed successful with dozens of people in attendance and participating. However, the pilot program was cut short after it was later announced the United Lowrider Coalition (ULC) would have to pay fees to keep the events in place.

The United Lowrider Coalition said it will shift its focus to repeal National City’s ordinance that bans cruises within city limits, reports NBC 7's Joe Little.

Jovita Arellano of ULC said the city asked the coalition for $18,000 for police services, traffic and road signs and other safety equipment. The added measures posed a financial challenge for the ULC and ultimately, the program only held one event.

“This is a cultural activity, it’s a family activity,” Alvarez told NBC 7. If you go to any other car clubs, you’ll see the comradery that exists. Undoing this law really undoes some of those injustices that have occurred as part of passing this law 30, 40 years ago.”

Alvarez, the ULC and other entities will make their proposal in Sacramento at 2 p.m. Monday.