Fiesta Island Going to The Dogs? City Leaders to Vote on Dog Park's Future

San Diego city leaders will discuss the future of Fiesta Island and decide what that future will hold for its beloved dog park.

Over the past several years, the California Coastal Commission looked at ways to modify open spaces at Fiesta Island as part of the Mission Bay Park Master Plan. As part of the effort, the city considered two options for the fate of the southwest portion of Fiesta Island, which is home to a popular dog park.

Option “A” would have reduced the space of the fenced-in dog park to accommodate room for a playground, picnic area, boat launching area and a road to go through the dog park;

Option “B” was the more dog-friendly plan that calls for most of the southwest part of the island to be dedicated to our canine companions as solely an off-leash dog park.

In 2019, the city’s Environment Committee rejected option “A” in favor of the more open space for San Diego pooches. Pet owners cheered for the decision when it was made and now await the city’s final say on whether it will come to fruition or not.

The city council will discuss the possibility in a virtual meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday.