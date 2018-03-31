Fiesta Del Sol Adds Some Spring to Your Step

Some big hitters are coming to Solana Beach the weekend of May 19-20.

The free family-friendly Fiesta Del Sol music festival is returning with Wayward Sons, Hirie, Common Sense, the Pine Mountain Logs, PettyBreakers, Vokab Company, the Routine and more in tow!

Last year, the fun fest included Pato Banton, Betamaxx and an Oingo Boingo tribute band. The Pine Mountain Logs and Atomic Groove also played, and this year they're coming back for more!

Thanks to the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce and Belly Up Entertainment, 2018 Fiesta Del Sol will offer up an eclectic combo of reggae, rock and funk for the 38th annual outdoor party, which takes place adjacent to Fletcher Cove within the area bordered by South Sierra Avenue and Acacia Avenue.

Oh, and also included in the festival (besides the 20+ bands): arts and crafts, food, rides and a beer and wine garden.

Below is the complete lineup for Belly Up's 2018 Fiesta Del Sol. See you there!

Saturday, May 19:

Wayward Sons

Common Sense

The Routine

Pine Mountain Logs

Trouble in the Wind

Atomic Groove

Sunday, May 20:

Hirie

Vokab Kompany

Ginger Roots & the Protectors

The PettyBreakers

Rubenstein Drive By

Atomic Groove

Rutger Ansley Rosenborg has been an Associate Editor at NBC SoundDiego since 2016. He is an avid creator, communicator and purveyor of bad jokes. Find out more here, or contact him here.