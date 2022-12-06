la jolla

Fiery Wreck Turns Fatal in La Jolla

A motorcycle and pickup both caught fire after the crash, resulting in the death of the 55-year-old man, who died at the scene

By Eric S. Page and City News Service

San Diego police patrol car
NBC 7

A 55-year-old man died in a fiery head-on collision near the Torrey Preserve, police reported Tuesday.

Just before 6:45 p.m. on Monday, police responded to 11900 Torrey Pine Road in La Jolla when the victim, who was riding a Triumph motorcycle in the southbound lane of Torrey Pines Road, crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner head-on and then went over the pickup truck, according to the San Diego Police Department.

More San Diego Top Stories

NASA 1 hour ago

WATCH: NASA Practices Orion Splashdown Recovery in San Diego

Poway 14 hours ago

Friends of Poway Woman Killed While Crossing Street Have Been Begging for Traffic Improvements

Mira Mesa 13 hours ago

Travel By Air? Update to Mira Mesa Community Plan Adds Aerial Skyway, Doubles Homes

Both vehicles caught fire, resulting in the death of the 55-year-old man, whose identity was not released. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the SDPD reported.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Neither occupant of the 4-Runner was injured, according to authorities.

SDPD's Traffic Division is investigating the collision.

Anybody with information regarding the crash is being urged to call SDPD. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This article tagged under:

la jolla
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us