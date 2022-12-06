Fiery Wreck Turns Fatal in La Jolla

A 55-year-old man died in a fiery head-on collision near the Torrey Preserve, police reported Tuesday.

Just before 6:45 p.m. on Monday, police responded to 11900 Torrey Pine Road in La Jolla when the victim, who was riding a Triumph motorcycle in the southbound lane of Torrey Pines Road, crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner head-on and then went over the pickup truck, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Both vehicles caught fire, resulting in the death of the 55-year-old man, whose identity was not released. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the SDPD reported.

Neither occupant of the 4-Runner was injured, according to authorities.

SDPD's Traffic Division is investigating the collision.

Anybody with information regarding the crash is being urged to call SDPD. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.