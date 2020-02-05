animal adoption

Fido Fest: My Furry Valentine

Event Description:

Do you love dogs?  So do we! 

The City of Santee presents the 5th Annual Fido Fest: My Furry Valentine on Saturday, February 15th from 12pm - 4pm. 

Local

valentine run 39 mins ago

10th Annual Coronado Valentine’s Day 10K, 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run / Walk

Otay Mesa 8 mins ago

Fire Burning at Junkyard in Otay Mesa

This fun-filled day is an opportunity for dogs and dog lovers to have a tail-waggin’ good time.  We’ll have all sorts of activities for both dogs and humans such as agility & training demonstrations, off leash play area, doggie pool area, dog adoptions, giveaways, live music, beer garden, contests, doggie cake walk, doggie cool zone, vaccinations & microchipping, food trucks, face painting, education, shopping and 80+ vendor booths!

Dog Adoptions • Exhibitors • Giveaways

Free Microchipping provided by The San Diego Humane Society along with pet licensing

Interactive Activity Zone: Agility Course, Hay Bale Mountain, Tennis Ball Mania/Off Leash Area

Water Stations provided by Palomar Mountain Spring Water

Arfs & Crafts: Pawcasso, Doggie Temporary Tattoos, Dunkin' for Dogs/Dog Finder, Puptinis, Decorate a Doggie Bandana with Graceful Departure Pet Center

Demos: Victor - Santee Fire Department Search & Rescue Dog, Sheriff K-9, Behavior Buddies

This article tagged under:

animal adoption
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us