Officer Who Shot Alleged Knife-Waving Woman in East Village ID’d

San Diego Police have identified the policeman who got into a non-fatal shooting over Memorial Day weekend in East Village.

San Diego police Officer Andres Ruiz opened fire on a 26-year-old woman who allegedly threatened him and fellow officers with a knife and fought with a service dog at her apartment in the 500 block of Park Boulevard in the East Village on Saturday evening, SDPD Lt. Andra Brown said.

The woman was hospitalized for the treatment of gunshot injuries. Her name

and the severity of her wounds has not been released.

The events that led to the shooting began at around 9:50 p.m. when police received a call about a woman reportedly throwing glass out a window.

Once officers arrived at the scene they found glass and furniture items on the east sidewalk. The woman ignored officers and continued to throw objects out the window, at times she would appear by the window armed with a knife, SDPD said.

Police attempted to get in contact with the woman and were able to gain access to her apartment after she failed to come out, SDPD said.

Once inside, officers had found she had locked herself in the bathroom and again, refused to come out. The officers used chemical agents and a police canine to try to take her into custody, but she was uncooperative.

The woman then punched and grabbed the police canine and brandished a knife and threatened the officers with the knife.

"And at that point, one officer fearing that he was going to be struck or stabbed with the knife, and fired at least one round striking the female," said SDPD Capt. Rich Freedman.

The woman remains hospitalized, according to Brown. The officers and the police dog suffered no injuries.

Ruiz, a canine-unit officer, has been with the San Diego Police Department for about 11 years, the lieutenant said.

