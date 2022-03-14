Fernando Tatís Jr Fractures Wrist, Likely Out For Start of San Diego Padres Season

Fernando Tatís Jr. is likely out for the start of the baseball season.

The San Diego Padres' star shortstop has a fractured left wrist and may need surgery, which could put him out for three months, according to general manager AJ Preller.

Tatís said he has not yet decided if he will complete the surgery or let it heal on its own.

The injury, which occurred during the offseason, was discovered during a physical at the team’s training facility in Peoria, AZ.

Preller says doctors think the break happened a couple of months ago but could not confirm it happened when Tatís was in a motorcycle accident in the Dominican Republic.

Tatís said the crash left him with bumps and bruises but he did not think he had any major injuries. When he started to swing at the Peoria complex, he felt pain in his wrist prompting an X-Ray where the injury was discovered.



The injury is a blow to a team that was looking for a fresh start following a brutal late-season collapse that left them with yet another losing record.

Padres manager Bob Melvin said Ha-Seong Kim will likely fill in for Tatís until his return.

Tatís, 23, had a series of injuries to his left shoulder last year, when he still led the NL with 42 home runs and finished third in balloting for the NL MVP.

