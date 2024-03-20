Fentanyl crackdown operation nets 17 arrests in San Diego

Nine people were arrested on suspicion of dealing fentanyl in San Diego County during a joint operation between San Diego police and the Department of Homeland Security, authorities said Wednesday.

The 10-hour operation took place March 1 and involved 60 officers and investigators, according to Lt. Bill Brown of the San Diego Police Department. It also netted eight misdemeanor arrests and citations on suspicion of fentanyl-related charges, Brown added.

It involved the SDPD's Narcotics Unit and the Homeland Security Investigation's Fentanyl Abatement and Suppression Team.

"This collaborative operation is part of the ongoing strategic effort by the SDPD and FAST to reduce opioid-related abuse, educate our community and reduce opioid-associated crime within the city and county of San Diego," Brown said.

Anyone with information about illegal fentanyl sales was asked to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

