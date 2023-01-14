Mira Mesa

Female Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Red Light Hit-and-Run in Mira Mesa

By Renee Schmiedeberg and City News Service

Renee Schmiedeberg

A female pedestrian was not expected to survive injuries she suffered when she was struck by a Cadillac sedan in the Mira Mesa neighborhood of San Diego Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 1:31 p.m. in the 10200 block of Camino Ruiz, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The pedestrian was crossing westbound in the north crosswalk on Jade Coast Drive when the driver of the Cadillac was in the #2 lane and failed to stop at the red light and struck the pedestrian, Heims said. The driver fled the scene northbound on Camino Ruiz.

Track the Weather with NBC 7 San Diego

first alert forecast 11 hours ago

First Storm Hits San Diego Bringing Heavy Rain and Wind

San Diego 12 hours ago

Track the Rain in San Diego With NBC 7's First Alert Doppler 7 Radar

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"The pedestrian sustained numerous injuries throughout her body, including a significant brain bleed," the officer said. "The pedestrian is not expected to survive her injuries."

The pedestrian's name and age were not released.

San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call the San Diego Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This article tagged under:

Mira MesaHit-and-Run DriverHit-and-Run
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us