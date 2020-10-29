FEMA Opening Temporary Mobile Registration Center in El Cajon to Help Valley Fire Victims

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is setting up a mobile registration center in El Cajon this weekend to help East County residents who were impacted by the Valley Fire.

More than 17,000 acres scorched through rural East County in September, destroying 30 residences in its path and injuring three firefighters who tenaciously battled the unforgiving flames. During its peak, 1,420 people were forced to vacate their homes and seek refuge in temporary evacuation centers.

To help those who suffered losses due to the blaze, FEMA is opening an intake center at Rancho San Diego Library Thursday to Saturday. The mobile center will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Wildfire survivors can also register with FEMA for federal aid by:

Submitting their information online;

Downloading the FEMA app on a cellphone or tablet;

Call the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke with a mother who returned to get a first look at what was left of her home after the Valley Fire.

Registration allows FEMA to determine a resident’s eligibility for financial assistance that could help them with rent, home repair, home replacement and other things like childcare, transportation, medical and dental expenses or funeral expenses.

The agency’s staff can help survivors by answering questions about applications that were already submitted.

The deadline to apply for assistance is Dec. 16.