Felines for Hire: These Adoptable ‘Working Cats' Are Available Right Meow

If you’re looking to hire an employee to chase away any pests from your business, San Diego County has quite a lineup of purr-fect candidates.

Available for adoption (and hire) right now from the county’s Department of Animal Services are several “working cats,” which are felines that are under socialized. The county said the department has recently taken in several cats who are shy but ready to be adopted.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Don’t let their timid demeanors fool you, however. When encountered by a pest, these cats let their instincts kick in and are ready to pounce.

With that said, the working cats would thrive in businesses like stores, warehouses and factories as well as other establishments like churches and barns. In exchange for food, water and shelter, these felines are ready to act as an “organic pest control,” according to the county.

These eager employees are quite the cat’s meow and ready for adoption with their fees waived. They have already been vaccinated and microchipped, the county said.

For more information on adopting from Animal Services, click here.