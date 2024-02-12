Fees waived for storm-related rebuilding plans in San Diego: City Council

San Diego City Council on Monday approved Mayor Todd Gloria's proposal to waive fees for building and demolition permits as well as waste disposal associated with recovery from historic storm damage over the past several weeks.

Gloria's proposal was made to the city's Development Services and Environmental Services Departments.

The proposal would also reimburse recycling costs associated with the reconstruction of damaged private property.

"We've been on the ground listening to residents and businesses impacted by the Jan. 22 storm to ensure we're providing the most effective assistance to help them recover," Gloria said. "Another way the city can help is by lowering the costs of rebuilding.

"These fee waivers will make things a little easier for San Diegans whose lives were changed so suddenly and dramatically by this natural disaster," he said.

The city of San Diego plans to propose a fee waiver plan to help some people impacted by the historic storms just three weeks ago. NBC 7's Kelvin Henry reports on Feb. 11, 2024.

According to the mayor's office, the draft fee waiver does not include fees for the expansion of structures over those that were destroyed or damaged, but the city will provide permit amnesty for storm victims who wish to permit and reconstruct previously unpermitted additions.

Early estimates have as many as 1,000 San Diego residents suffered damage to homes, businesses and personal property in the Jan. 22 storm, with a majority of them in the communities of Mountain View, Encanto, Mount Hope, Shelltown, Southcrest and Rolando.

City staff estimate the fee waiver proposal will save residents $2.41 million in total.

A flood victim weighs in on the fee waiver

Flood victims like Christina Aguirre are not impressed with Gloria's proposal.

"Fee waivers are a start, there's much, much more going into it, I mean — all of our belongings. Home insurance has denied everyone on our block because it was flood water," Aguirre said.

"We have all of our personal belongings, two cars that were totally damaged that aren't being covered. We have the construction process, right? Like, the cost of construction. So, fee waivers are a great minimal start, but I feel like there's much, much more that necessary to really help," she said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom seeks disaster declaration from the president

Though the storm this week has resulted in no reports of heavy damage locally, widespread flooding destruction from the much worse spate of downpours two weeks ago prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday to seek an official disaster declaration from President Joe Biden to help the San Diego region recover.

Footage shot in a flood channel in Southcrest shows trees and other flora growing in the channel, next to cars swept away by the raging water.

"The late-January storm saw record-breaking rain in San Diego, where the worst impacts were felt in lower-income neighborhoods," Newsom noted. "Many folks saw damage to their life's work that can't be recovered without federal support."

If approved, the action will help hard-hit locals via eligibility for such support as housing assistance, vehicle replacement, food aid, counseling, medical services and legal services, according to the governor's office.

Gloria proposes more support

Gloria also proposed additional support for residents with flood- damaged properties through a Debris Assistance Program, which would allow for debris-management services at no cost to eligible flooded properties. This city program, which would be coordinated through the Environmental Services Department, would provide a container or trash bin to be delivered at addresses within the impacted areas for proper handling, recycling and/or disposal of demolition waste.

San Diego is making emergency grant funding available to small businesses and nonprofits, with applications being accepted starting on Monday. These grants will provide up to $2,500 per business and $5,000 for those in the Promise Zone, Opportunity Zone or Low-Moderate Income Census Tracts.

Woodman Auto Body in the Encanto neighborhood is just one of many small businesses that were impacted by the storm that hit San Diego on Jan. 22. NBC 7's Kelvin Henry spoke to a manager about the recovery process.