Feeling the Love? San Diego's Marriage Hut Now Offering Walk-Up Ceremonies

Couples who just can’t wait to tie the knot will be able to exchange vows with their significant others in walk-up ceremonies at the San Diego County Clerk’s Office’s Marriage Hut beginning Wednesday.

Lovebirds can go up to the little Waterfront Park building that was once a snack shack to receive marriage services every Wednesday now through the end of the summer, or until demand subsides.

“So many couples had to delay or rebook their weddings because of the pandemic and are now ready to start their lives together.” San Diego County Clerk, Ernie Dronenburg, said in a statement. “My San Diego County Clerk team is pulling out all the stops and offering walk-up services to make sure your summer of love is unforgettable.”

The award-winning Marriage Hut was created last year within hours of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “stay at home” shutdown order and helped couples get married in a social distance-friendly manner even during the height of the pandemic. The County Clerk’s Office was recognized by the National Association of Counties for this quirky, romantic service.

NBC 7's Allison Ash spoke to couples who tied the knot at San Diego County's marriage hut.

The new Walk-Up Wednesdays’ no-appointment services at the Marriage Hut will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ceremonies will be held at the picturesque Waterfront Park and guests are welcomed.

