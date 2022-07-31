Feeling Minnesota: Padres Take 2 of 3 From Minnesota Twins

Home runs at home is a thing.

The San Diego Padres hit 5 home runs in Friday's home game against the Minnesota Twins, hit 2 more Saturday, then hit 1 more Sunday at Petco Park, as they wrapped up a 3-game home stand with 3-2 win Sunday at Petco Park.

Padres left-fielder Jurickson Profar was a big part of the Padres power surge. He hit a solo home run in the 3rd inning Sunday, after hitting 3-run homer Saturday.

Behind Profar's solo shot, the Padres carried a 1-0 lead into the 5th inning when Minnesota evened the score with a solo home run by Luis Arraez.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The home run was the first big mistake of the game by Padres starting pitcher Sean Manaea. The Padres left-hander made his second mistake in the 6th inning when Twins 1st baseman Jose Miranda crushed a 413 foot homer to left field for a 2-1 Minnesota lead.

Twins starting pitcher Dylan Bundy limited the Padres offense to just 1 run through 5 innings, but the Padres chased Bundy in the 6th and then touched up former Padre Emilio Pagan. Pagan came on in relief, got Manny Machado to fly out, then gave up back to back RBI singles to Jake Cronenworth and Luke Voit, turning a 2-1 Twins lead into a 3-2 Padres lead.

Manaea pitched 6 innings and allowed just 2 runs, giving him his 14th quality start of the season. The Padres now have 65 quality starts this season, most in the National League and 2nd most in the Major Leagues, trailing only the Houston Astros.

@Padres pitcher Sean Manaea w some serious flow on this warm day at Petco Park. Long hair flying free & shirt unbuttoned Disco style to lower chest… looking good on the mound too, he’s given up just 1 run thru 5. pic.twitter.com/HPIEbHcEwL — Todd Strain (@TODDSTRAINNBCSD) July 31, 2022

Padres manager Bob Melvin was not around for the end of this game, he was ejected early in the game for arguing an over-turned call that Eric Hosmer did not catch a foul ball against the first base netting.

Next up, the Padres welcome the Colorado Rockies to to town for a rare 5-game series in 4 days, with a double-header being played on Tuesday.