Feeding San Diego's school-pantry program helps families amid rising cost of food

Feeding San Diego will open four new food pantries inside local schools this week, bringing them up to a total of 58 .

Unfortunately, Feeding San Diego said, there are still 27 schools on the waitlist for their own pantries. A spokeswoman said there are roughly 100,000 children in San Diego County who experience hunger.

“The cost of groceries, especially healthy groceries, is astronomically larger, I feel like, every month,” said Hamilton Elementary principal Brittany Daley.

Daley says the issue affects her students.

“You can't learn if you're hungry,” Daley said with a sigh.

Daley’s school has one of the food pantries that’s supplied twice a month by Feeding San Diego. The no-profit’s School Pantry Program feeds roughly 11,500 households every month.

“If you're just getting by, think about people whose wages are stagnant and much, much, much lower,” said Feeding San Diego Senior communications director Carissa Casares. “We're living with very high grocery prices.”

“If you want a thriving community and you want kids to thrive in school, having your basic needs, like food securitym be met is crucial,” Daley added.

Feeding San Diego said it provided more than 29 million meals last year alone.