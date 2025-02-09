Feeding San Diego

Feeding San Diego's school-pantry program helps families amid rising cost of food

The local nonprofit will feed more than 11,000 families this month through school pantries

By Joe Little

NBC Universal, Inc.

Feeding San Diego will open four new food pantries inside local schools this week, bringing them up to a total of 58 .

Unfortunately, Feeding San Diego said, there are still 27 schools on the waitlist for their own pantries. A spokeswoman said there are roughly 100,000 children in San Diego County who experience hunger.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

“The cost of groceries, especially healthy groceries, is astronomically larger, I feel like, every month,” said Hamilton Elementary principal Brittany Daley.

Daley says the issue affects her students.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

“You can't learn if you're hungry,” Daley said with a sigh.

Daley’s school has one of the food pantries that’s supplied twice a month by Feeding San Diego. The no-profit’s School Pantry Program feeds roughly 11,500 households every month.

“If you're just getting by, think about people whose wages are stagnant and much, much, much lower,” said Feeding San Diego Senior communications director Carissa Casares. “We're living with very high grocery prices.”

Local

San Diego Jan 28

NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 are SUPPORTING OUR SCHOOLS! Help make an impact on the education of San Diego County students!

MLS 5 mins ago

San Diego FC loses to New York City FC in the Coachella Valley Invitational

“If you want a thriving community and you want kids to thrive in school, having your basic needs, like food securitym be met is crucial,” Daley added.

Feeding San Diego said it provided more than 29 million meals last year alone.

This article tagged under:

Feeding San DiegoCity Heights
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us