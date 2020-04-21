Feeding San Diego to Address Hunger of Military and Veteran Families

Feeding San Diego will expand its Feeding Heroes efforts to provide additional hunger-relief services to military and veteran families throughout San Diego County.

According to a press release, new drive-thru distribution sites of pre-packaged, prepared meals include Dewey Elementary and Armed Services YMCA and will be held every Monday at 11 a.m.

“Research indicates that an estimated 20% of households experiencing hunger have a member who has served, or is currently serving, in the United States military,” said Vince Hall, CEO of Feeding San Diego. “Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, Feeding San Diego is committed to providing nutritious meals to military and veteran households who have dedicated their lives to this country.”

According to Feeding San Diego, there are 143,000 active-duty service members in San Diego with 260,000 military dependents.

The total is expected to grow by 15,000 in the next three years, the press release states, as five additional ships will be homeported in the county.

“In total, more than 1.2 million veterans, active-duty military and their dependents reside in the county, meaning 37% of the population is directly associated with the military,” it reads.

Through the Feeding Heroes initiative, Feeding San Diego distributes more than 2.3 million meals to military and veteran families every year, as per the press release, serving an estimated 40,000 people.

