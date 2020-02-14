Feeding San Diego Gets $20K Grant From Kraft Heinz Co.

Feeding San Diego has been awarded a $20,000 grant from The Kraft Heinz Company Foundation to help end hunger and improve nutrition in San Diego County through Feeding San Diego School Pantry program.

According to a press release, the Feeding San Diego School Pantry program will distribute healthy foods to low-income students and their families through farmers market style boxes at 40 schools throughout the county.

At each of the distributions, to be held twice a month, families will receive an average of 22 pounds of food, 75% of which is fresh produce, according to the release, with the School Pantry program expected to provide more than 1.9 million meals to over 6,000 families with children.

“Feeding San Diego is thankful to the Kraft Heinz Company Foundation for its commitment to ending hunger,” said Vince Hall, CEO of Feeding San Diego. “One in eight people in San Diego County face hunger, including one in six children, while 40% of all food produced goes to waste. With this grant, we are able to increase access to nutritious meals for people in our community who need it most.”

Feeding San Diego is a non-profit organization that was established in 2007 to help feed the hungry by maximizing food rescue.