Feeding San Diego CEO Testifies Before Congress

A local charity went to Capitol Hill to fight against veteran hunger in San Diego.

Vince Hall, CEO of Feeding San Diego, testified before the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Subcommittee on Economic Opportunity. The oversight hearing was titled 'Reviewing the Availability of Resources to Address Veteran Hunger.”

Hall described the challenges organizations such as Feeding San Diego face when it comes to feeding families.

"Despite the efforts of our government, it falls to organizations like Feeding San Diego and Feeding America to close this significant gap between what our heroes have and what they need to provide for their families," Hall said.

Hall asked the committee to reconsider budget cuts to programs such as food stamps. He said those help veterans and active-duty families.

"I take no pride in the fact that our country stations people in San Diego without paying them enough to live in San Diego," Hall said. "And, I take no pride in seeing ever-larger numbers of veterans lining up at our feeding heroes food pantries every year."

Hall argued that changes in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) hurts veterans and their families. He said for every one meal provided by his organization, the SNAP program provides nine meals.

He also called for improvements to programs that increase food access for children.

Hall said he's proud of the work his organization and others like it do, but that their efforts won't be enough without the government's help.