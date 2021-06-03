Feds Thwart Maritime Human-Smuggling Attempt Off Coast of San Diego

Federal agents investigating an apparent maritime human-smuggling attempt off the coast of San Diego early Thursday detained 16 people who had illegally crossed into the United States from Baja California in a fishing boat.

Alerted by the Port of San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center to the presence of the panga in the border-area ocean waters shortly after 1:30 a.m., personnel aboard a Coast Guard vessel located it about 15 miles west of Sunset Cliffs, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection public affairs.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

About 4:30 a.m., Border Patrol agents found and detained 12 men and four women, all Mexican nationals, who apparently had been dropped off in the water near Ellen Browning Scripps Memorial Pier in La Jolla and made their way to shore.

All the members of the traveling group were in the United States illegally, CBP spokeswoman Jackie Wasiluk said. It was unclear if anyone was suspected of leading the effort to get migrants across the border.

The acting U.S. Attorney and other law enforcement leaders highlighted the dangers of crossing the border illegally after a wave of deadly attempts.

The interception came one day after local enforcement leaders pleaded to migrants not to put their lives in the hands of human smugglers in light of an increase in deadly attempts in recent months. The acting U.S. Attorney for the San Diego region also said his agency was cracking down on human smugglers who put others' lives in danger for profit.

There have been at least four devastatingly deadly smuggling attempts in the San Diego and Imperial counties region in the last several months, including a maritime event that left three dead off the coast of Point Loma and a crash that left people who were jam-packed in an SUV dead.

The suspected smugglers in both attempts were charged.