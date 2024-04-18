courts

Feds settle suit for $2M after taxiing skydiving plane hits Marine Osprey aircraft

The government had originally sought more than $5.7 million, according to some reports

By Eric S. Page

US soldiers stand in the shade of the wing of a Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey, a US multi-mission, tiltrotor military aircraft, displayed at the Dubai Airshow on November 8, 2015. Dubai Airshow took off today to a slow start amid little expectations of major orders to match the multi-billion-dollar sales generated at the last edition of the biennial fair. AFP PHOTO/MARWAN NAAMANI / AFP / MARWAN NAAMANI (Photo credit should read MARWAN NAAMANI/AFP via Getty Images)
Getty Images

Depending on whom you talk to, San Diego has around 250 days of sunshine a year.

May 30, 2020, was one of them, with the mercury in the 70s and San Diego's famous blue skies shining overhead.

A perfect day for flying.

The problem was, at Brown Field in San Diego, a United States Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft was not in the air but, rather, was parked and empty, and a De Havilland DHC-6-100 Twin Otter being used for skydiving was on the ground too, taxiing, when the Twin Otter, whose props were rotating, crashed into the Osprey, The damage was extensive to both aircraft.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

On Monday, the parties to the suit agreed to a settlement under wich the Navy would be paid $2,020,000, and the case would be dismissed with prejudice.

The U.S.-made Osprey is a hybrid aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter but can rotate its propellers forward and cruise much faster, like an airplane, during flight. Air Force Special Operations Command has 51 Ospreys, the U.S. Marine Corps flies more than 400 and the U.S. Navy operates 27.

The Twin Otter had been rented out to Tac Air — a self-described "world-class military air operations parachute proficiency and tactical training company — by Kapowsin, a skydiving outfit, both of which (along with the city of San Diego, the operator of Brown Field) were named as defendants in the suit, as were Brown Field Aviation Ventures and the Lancair Corporation.

Local

news Apr 15

Share your feedback with NBC 7 San Diego

Things to Do in San Diego 2 hours ago

Things to do this weekend in San Diego: 54th Chicano Park Day Celebration, Spring Sake Festival and more

“This unfortunate incident caused an MV-22 to be stricken from service, which resulted in a significant loss to the United States and the Department of the Navy,” said U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath. “Securing an early resolution in this case achieved the right result."

As expensive as that settlement may sound for the accident, which, again, caused significant damage — photographs show one of the Osprey's propellers chewed almost clean threw and heavy damage to the turbine on that wing as well — the government had originally sought more than $5.7 million, according to Military.com.

The military aircraft itself costs as much as $90 million per unit, per some published reports.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

courts
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us