Hunter Biden

Feds Examining if Alleged Hunter Biden Emails Are Linked to a Foreign Intel Operation

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 12: World Food Program USA Board Chairman Hunter Biden speaks at the World Food Program USA's Annual McGovern-Dole Leadership Award Ceremony at Organization of American States on April 12, 2016 in Washington, DC.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for World Food Program USA

Federal investigators are examining whether the emails allegedly describing activities by Joe Biden and his son Hunter and found on a laptop at a Delaware repair shop are linked to a foreign intelligence operation, two people familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The FBI seized the laptop and a hard drive through a grand jury subpoena, which was later published by the New York Post. The bureau has declined to comment.

The Post, a conservative tabloid, has published a series of stories based on emails the newspaper said it obtained from President Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani. 

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Hunter BidenDONALD TRUMPTrump administrationJoe Biden
