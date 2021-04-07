Feds Bump up Reward to $11K for Info in Fatal 2016 Oceanside Shooting

AFT officials say shooter is suspected in second, earlier attack as well

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced Wednesday that they were adding $10,000 to the reward offered for information leading to the arrest of the killer of an Oceanside man who was gunned down outside his home in that North County city.

Brandon Keiser, 35, was found on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound in front of 410 S. Freeman St. on March 22, 2016. The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. and witnesses told police they heard an argument followed by up to five gunshots.

Keiser died at the scene and the shooter was never found.

Detectives investigated the possibility that the victim and assailant were known to each other. Police added that they do not believe the shooting was a random act.

ATF officials said in a news release issued on Wednesday that the shooter is also suspected of trying to kill Ray Lopez in San Marcos on Feb. 27, 2016, three week's before Keiser was killed. "Detectives have reason to believe the two shootings are connected," according to the ATF news release.

Today marks the 5th anniversary of the unsolved murder of Brandon Keiser. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Oceanside Police Department or the Crime Stoppers Hot Line at the numbers listed in the flyer. pic.twitter.com/HBdJRe7kog — Oceanside Police (@OceansidePD) March 22, 2021

In March, Oceanside police announced that in light of the fifth anniversary of Keiser’s murder, authorities offered a $1,000 reward for information that would lead to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information on the gunman’s identity is urged to contact the Oceanside Police Department’s Crimes of Violence Unit at (760) 435-4872. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477 or online.