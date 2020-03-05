Federal Government, Private Sectors Raise Awareness for National ‘Slam the Scam’ Day

Federal agencies and private sector organizations are joining forces to celebrate National “Slam the Scam” Day on Thursday to raise public awareness of government imposter phone scams.

The day is intended to deliver messages about the scams, and advise the public to do the following:

Hang up or ignore calls from government agencies demanding payment or personal information

Report social security scam calls on https://oig.ssa.gov and other government scams on Federal Trade Commission

Tell your family and friends

According to the Federal Trade Commission, scams in 2019 caused nearly $153 million in fraud losses.

The Social Security Office of the Inspector General has engaged in public outreach to educate Americans on scams for about a year.

“I created the National ‘Slam the Scam’ Day so we could harness the collective power of the Federal Government to reach as many people as possible,” said Gail Ennis, Inspector General for the Social Security Administration.

It’s National Consumer Protection Week – this week, we spotlight identity thefts and scams. On March 5, we are hosting... Posted by Social Security Administration on Friday, February 28, 2020

