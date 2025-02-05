San Diego

February is American Heart Month. Making time for self-care can keep your heart healthy.

Free Blood Pressure screenings at sites across San Diego County, February 10-14.

Love Your Heart is an annual event in which organizations from across the U.S. and Mexico join together to provide FREE blood pressure screenings to the public on or near Valentine's Day. The event brings together community partners to prevent heart disease and stroke and empowers the public to take control of their heart health, know their blood pressure numbers, and know what they mean.

The 2024 event had 58,079 participants screened online and in-person at 506 sites across the U.S. and Mexico, with over 2,700 blood pressure cuffs distributed across San Diego County.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Join the Heart Health Movement with free blood pressure screening at sites across San Diego County and Mexico, celebrating fourteen years of Love Your Heart.

Get your blood pressure checked at the following locations:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.
Location Date Time Address/Directions
 County Administration Center 2/10/2025 9:00AM - 12:00PM Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA, 92101
 Northgate Market - Vista 2/11/2025 9:30AM - 2:30PM 1150 E Vista Way, Vista, CA 92084
 Northgate Market - Fallbrook 2/11/2025 9:30AM - 2:30PM 1346 S Mission Rd, Fallbrook, CA 92028
 Northgate - Escondido 2/11/2025 9:30AM - 2:30PM 606 N Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA 92025
 Spring Valley Library - Community Health and Wellness Clinic 2/14/2025 2:00PM - 5:00PM 836 Kempton St, Spring Valley, CA 91977
 North Coastal Live Well Center 2/14/2025 9:30AM - 2:30PM 3708 Ocean Ranch Blvd, Oceanside, CA 92056
 North Inland Live Well Center 2/14/2025 9:30AM - 12:30PM 649 West Mission Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025 Suite 2000 
 South Region Public Health Center 2/12/2025 9:30AM -  2:30PM 690 Oxford St. Chula Vista, CA 91911
 South Region Public Health Center 2/14/2025 10:00AM - 2:00PM 690 Oxford St. Chula Vista, CA 91911
 East Region Public Health Center 2/14/2025 10:00 - 2:00PM 367 N Magnolia Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020
 Southeastern Live Well Center 2/11/2025 9:00AM - 1:00PM 5101 Market St, San Diego, CA 92114
 Southeastern Live Well Center 2/14/2025 9:00AM - 1:00PM 5101 Market St, San Diego, CA 92114
 North Central Public Health Center 2/13/2025 12:00PM - 3:00PM 5055 Ruffin Road, San Diego, CA 92123
 North Central Public Health Center 2/14/2025  1:00PM - 4:00PM 5055 Ruffin Road, San Diego, CA 92123

For additional information and to learn more about LIVE WELL SAN DIEGO, click here!

Local

San Diego Jan 28

NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 are SUPPORTING OUR SCHOOLS! Help make an impact on the education of San Diego County students!

Poway 49 mins ago

Poway City Council member censured after bribery, intimidation accusations

This article tagged under:

San DiegoHealthCommunity
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us