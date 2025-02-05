February is American Heart Month. Making time for self-care can keep your heart healthy.

Love Your Heart is an annual event in which organizations from across the U.S. and Mexico join together to provide FREE blood pressure screenings to the public on or near Valentine's Day. The event brings together community partners to prevent heart disease and stroke and empowers the public to take control of their heart health, know their blood pressure numbers, and know what they mean.

The 2024 event had 58,079 participants screened online and in-person at 506 sites across the U.S. and Mexico, with over 2,700 blood pressure cuffs distributed across San Diego County.

Join the Heart Health Movement with free blood pressure screening at sites across San Diego County and Mexico, celebrating fourteen years of Love Your Heart.

Get your blood pressure checked at the following locations:

