February is American Heart Month. Making time for self-care can keep your heart healthy.

Love Your Heart is an annual event in which organizations from across the U.S. and Mexico join together to provide FREE blood pressure screenings to the public on or near Valentine's Day. The event brings together community partners to prevent heart disease and stroke and empowers the public to take control of their heart health, know their blood pressure numbers, and know what they mean.
The 2024 event had 58,079 participants screened online and in-person at 506 sites across the U.S. and Mexico, with over 2,700 blood pressure cuffs distributed across San Diego County.
Join the Heart Health Movement with free blood pressure screening at sites across San Diego County and Mexico, celebrating fourteen years of Love Your Heart.
Get your blood pressure checked at the following locations:
|Location
|Date
|Time
|Address/Directions
|County Administration Center
|2/10/2025
|9:00AM - 12:00PM
|Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA, 92101
|Northgate Market - Vista
|2/11/2025
|9:30AM - 2:30PM
|1150 E Vista Way, Vista, CA 92084
|Northgate Market - Fallbrook
|2/11/2025
|9:30AM - 2:30PM
|1346 S Mission Rd, Fallbrook, CA 92028
|Northgate - Escondido
|2/11/2025
|9:30AM - 2:30PM
|606 N Escondido Blvd, Escondido, CA 92025
|Spring Valley Library - Community Health and Wellness Clinic
|2/14/2025
|2:00PM - 5:00PM
|836 Kempton St, Spring Valley, CA 91977
|North Coastal Live Well Center
|2/14/2025
|9:30AM - 2:30PM
|3708 Ocean Ranch Blvd, Oceanside, CA 92056
|North Inland Live Well Center
|2/14/2025
|9:30AM - 12:30PM
|649 West Mission Avenue, Escondido, CA 92025 Suite 2000
|South Region Public Health Center
|2/12/2025
|9:30AM - 2:30PM
|690 Oxford St. Chula Vista, CA 91911
|South Region Public Health Center
|2/14/2025
|10:00AM - 2:00PM
|690 Oxford St. Chula Vista, CA 91911
|East Region Public Health Center
|2/14/2025
|10:00 - 2:00PM
|367 N Magnolia Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020
|Southeastern Live Well Center
|2/11/2025
|9:00AM - 1:00PM
|5101 Market St, San Diego, CA 92114
|Southeastern Live Well Center
|2/14/2025
|9:00AM - 1:00PM
|5101 Market St, San Diego, CA 92114
|North Central Public Health Center
|2/13/2025
|12:00PM - 3:00PM
|5055 Ruffin Road, San Diego, CA 92123
|North Central Public Health Center
|2/14/2025
|1:00PM - 4:00PM
|5055 Ruffin Road, San Diego, CA 92123
For additional information and to learn more about LIVE WELL SAN DIEGO, click here!