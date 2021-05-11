Covid-19 Vaccine

FDA Approves COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids Ages 12 to 15: So, When Will San Diego Offer Them?

Although the vaccine for younger teenagers got the green light from federal officials, it would need approval from a regional workgroup before being available to youngsters in California

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez and Audra Stafford

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved on Monday BioNTech and Pfizer’s request to administer COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 12 to 15 in emergency cases but that doesn’t necessarily mean the option to do so will be immediately available in San Diego County.

Before the younger teenagers could get their own COVID-19 shot in the region, the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup must discuss and approve of the matter. The group, which covers California, Washington, Nevada and Oregon, is comprised of nationally acclaimed scientists and independently reviews FDA recommendations on coronavirus vaccines.

Once the workgroup discusses federal recommendations, it must make its own approval separate from that of the FDA before California can adopt new practices. Wednesday marks the group’s next meeting, where members will likely discuss the FDA’s new ruling.

The FDA granted emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine in kids ages 12 to 15, clearing the way for states to get middle school students vaccinated before the fall.

If approved by the Western States Workgroup, an announcement on inoculating children ages 12 to 15 could potentially be made as soon as Thursday. After the green light is given, it would then be up to San Diego County officials to give the all-clear for the region.

San Diego Unified School District Board President Richard Barrera said the district is eager to administer vaccines to younger teenagers and would begin to expand their walk-in clinics to middle schools once the county allows it. That age group’s vaccines would rely on available supply and parental consent, first.

In the meantime, several SDUSD high schools started to offer COVID-19 vaccines on campus earlier this week to make it more convenient for interested students ages 16 and up to get one.

NBC 7's Omari Fleming spoke to parents about their willingness to get their kids vaccinated.
