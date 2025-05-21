FBI wants help busting the Blue Glove Bandit bankrobber

The FBI San Diego's Violent Crime Task Force is seeking public help Wednesday in identifying and locating the man behind a bank robbery last year in El Cajon.

The robbery occurred at around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 4 at 1235 Avocado Ave. at Wells Fargo Bank, according to the agency.

The suspect, dubbed the Blue Glove Bandit, approached the counter in the bank, took a customer hostage then demanded the teller give him money, officials said.

Federal officials said the suspect ran away with around $550 and headed northbound toward the intersection of Chase Avenue and Avocado Avenue.

He was described as a white man around 6 feet tall weighing about 200 pounds, with an average-thin build. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, dark-blue jeans, black and white sneakers, sunglasses, a black face mask and blue latex gloves.

The suspect was not seen with a weapon, but it was reported he had a firearm during the robbery, officials said.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the robbery to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.