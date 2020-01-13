FBI Searching for El Cajon Bank Robber

The FBI and El Cajon Police Department are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Monday in El Cajon.

The suspect walked into the US Bank located at 2755 Navajo Road, approached the teller and verbally demanded cash money. He left the store on foot, the FBI said.

He is described as approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall wearing a gray and white hat, a long-sleeved gray sweatshirt and baggy blue jeans, the FBI said.

If you have information, you can contact the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force at (858) 320-1800 or the Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at (888) 580-8477.