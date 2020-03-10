FBI Searches for Masked Suspect in Bankers Hill Bank Robbery

The FBI is searching for a masked suspect who robbed a bank just north of downtown Tuesday.

The suspect walked into a Union Bank along Laurel Street in Bankers Hill at around 12:16 p.m.

The robber then approached the teller and verbally demanded money, according to the FBI.

During the robbery, the suspect was holding an aluminum bat.

The FBI described the suspect as a 5'11" man in his 20s or 30s. He was last seen wearing a white mask, a blue long-sleeved shirt, black pants, tennis shoes, and gloves.

Those with information are asked to call the FBI's San Diego office at 858-320-1800 or Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.