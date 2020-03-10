FBI

FBI Searches for Masked Suspect in Bankers Hill Bank Robbery

By Alisa Barnhill

Masked Suspect in Bank Robbery
FBI

The FBI is searching for a masked suspect who robbed a bank just north of downtown Tuesday.

The suspect walked into a Union Bank along Laurel Street in Bankers Hill at around 12:16 p.m.

Local

San Diego City College 36 mins ago

San Diego City College Receives Grant for Student Homeless and Housing Program

coronavirus 35 mins ago

Flight Carrying Passengers From Virus-Affected Cruise to Arrive at MCAS Miramar Tuesday Night

The robber then approached the teller and verbally demanded money, according to the FBI.

During the robbery, the suspect was holding an aluminum bat.

The FBI described the suspect as a 5'11" man in his 20s or 30s. He was last seen wearing a white mask, a blue long-sleeved shirt, black pants, tennis shoes, and gloves.

Those with information are asked to call the FBI's San Diego office at 858-320-1800 or Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

This article tagged under:

FBISan DiegoSDPD
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us