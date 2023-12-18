FBI offer reward for teen girl still missing, last seen with man, 43, in Brawley

Days after the search began, the FBI is now offering a reward of up $10K for anyone who has information on missing teen Raine Gonzales who was last seen in Brawley, located in Imperial County, with a 43-year-old man.

The CHP issued an Amber Alert on Dec. 14 for the teen, last seen with suspect Lorenzo "Carlos" Guerrero, 43, on Dec. 10. Gonzales is believed to be in a silver 2007 Mercedes Benz C230 with California license plate 5ZFS158.

Gonzales is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 115 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans and a black T-shirt, the FBI of San Diego said.

Guerrero is bald, 5 feet 7 inches tall and has black eyes, the CHP said. He was last seen wearing a white Braves baseball jersey with #44 on the back and dark blue jeans.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Anyone with info should contact FBI San Diego at 858-320-1800 or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.