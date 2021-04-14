San Diego

FBI, Homeland Security Conduct Large-Scale Operation at Several San Diego Locations Overnight

A City Heights home was one of at least five houses raided overnight in a large-scale operation involving federal and local law enforcement

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Federal and local authorities operate a raid at a City Heights home on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Bill Feather

At least two dozen people appeared to be detained early Wednesday in a large-scale operation that involved the FBI, U.S. Homeland Security and local law enforcement at several locations in San Diego County.

Several homes were raided throughout the county as dozens of patrol cars and evidence vans were seen at various sites.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Video footage from an operation showed dozens of heavily armed authorities enter a City Heights home near the intersection of Orange and Copeland Avenues sometime around midnight. It was one of at least five locations that were raided overnight.

Flashbangs and K-9 units were seen being used at the scene and at least two dozen people were spotted outside the home. It is unclear who was taken into custody and why.

The FBI said in a statement to NBC 7 that the bureau and its law enforcement partners were “conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity.” Federal officials did provide details, but said additional information would be made available later.

This article tagged under:

San DiegoPOLICEFBICity HeightsHomeland Security Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us