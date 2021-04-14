FBI, Homeland Security Conduct Large-Scale Operation at Several San Diego Locations Overnight

At least two dozen people appeared to be detained early Wednesday in a large-scale operation that involved the FBI, U.S. Homeland Security and local law enforcement at several locations in San Diego County.

Several homes were raided throughout the county as dozens of patrol cars and evidence vans were seen at various sites.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Video footage from an operation showed dozens of heavily armed authorities enter a City Heights home near the intersection of Orange and Copeland Avenues sometime around midnight. It was one of at least five locations that were raided overnight.

#BREAKING Large police operation in #SanDiego County overnight. @FBISanDiego tells #NBC7, “the FBI and our law enforcement partners are conducting court authorized law enforcement activity“ and that more information is expected to be released by @USAttorneys office later today. pic.twitter.com/YaXRz7bqGb — Bill Feather (@BFeatherSD) April 14, 2021

Flashbangs and K-9 units were seen being used at the scene and at least two dozen people were spotted outside the home. It is unclear who was taken into custody and why.

The FBI said in a statement to NBC 7 that the bureau and its law enforcement partners were “conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity.” Federal officials did provide details, but said additional information would be made available later.