San Diego County

FBI, Carlsbad Police Looking for Potential Victims of Carlsbad Man Accused of Sexual Assualt

Michael Frederick Fangman—also known as Michael Fangman-- was arrested on June 7, 2019, and faces 28 felony charges

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Mugshot of Michael Frederick Fangman
FBI San Diego

FBI San Diego and the Carlsbad Police Department are looking for individuals who may have been victimized by Michael Fangman.

Police say all of Fangman's alleged victims were contacted online. NBC 7 learned Fangman coached travel softball teams for girls 16 and younger and 14 and younger in 2016.

Police say all of Fangman's alleged victims were contacted online. NBC 7 learned Fangman coached travel softball teams for girls 16 and younger and 14 and younger in 2016.

Fangman faces 28 felony charges including child sexual assault and furnishing a controlled substance to a minor.

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims including those younger than 18 years of age, who were sexually assaulted and/or given or administered narcotics by Fangman.

Law enforcement believes there are victims from multiple cities across the U.S. The FBI has created a central electronic system to collect information in an effort to identify all potential victims in order to investigate the case.

Those who believe who have information or believe they have been a victim or know a victim of Fangman can complete a secure, confidential online questionnaire.

