Father Killed, 2 Children Hospitalized After Crash on Rain-Slicked Del Mar Heights Road

A father was killed and two children were sent to the hospital after a car crashed on a rain-slicked road in Del Mar Friday morning.

The San Diego Police Department said a black sedan was speeding down Del Mar Heights Road when it lost control and struck a tree on a right-side embankment just before 8 a.m.

The force of the crash split the car into two.

The father was killed in the crash, SDPD said. Two children were taken to Rady Children's hospital. Their injuries were not known.

People PLEASE #StayHome. It’s miserable out anyway and the roads are a mess. If you absolutely MUST go out, SLOW DOWN. @SanDiegoPD says the driver of this car was going too fast. He didn’t survive. 😞 I don’t want to see any more crashes like this. @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/YilyaX23Qa — Audra Stafford📺🎬🎭 (@AudraStaffordTV) April 10, 2020

Roads were wet from hours of heavy downpours. At the time of the crash, a flash flood advisory was in effect for the majority of San Diego County -- from the Mission Valley area north to Oceanside, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

Authorities urged motorists to avoid Carmel Canyon Road between Del Mar Heights Road and Carmel Knolls Road as they respond to the crash.