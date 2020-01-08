South Bay

Father Joe’s Village Breaks Ground on New Affordable Housing Units

By Brooke Dawson

motel
Google Maps

Father Joe’s Village began renovations Tuesday on an E-Z 8 Motel as its first "Turning the Key" initiative to create permanent housing solutions for the homeless while also providing services to help people transition out of homelessness.

The housing complex named “Benson Place” will be located on 1010 Outer Road in South Bay, offering 82 affordable rental apartments.

The organization’s first affordable housing project of the year kicked off with a ceremony and dedication to the leaders responsible for making the transformation possible.

On the building is a 17-foot banner with “Hope Lives Here," created by community organizations in San Diego.

The apartments will be affordable to those experiencing homelessness with incomes up to 30% of the San Diego area median income, or $22,500 per year for an individual, the San Diego Housing Commission said.

The commission awarded a $4.8 million loan toward the development, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Community Development Block Grant Affordable Housing Revolving Loan Funds.

The development will cost an estimated $24.6 million, the commission said.

The development was formerly known as Hollister Apartments.

