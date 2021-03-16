Father Joe's Holds Fundraising Drive in Lieu of Children's Charity Gala

Instead of holding its annual children's charity gala this year, Father Joe's Villages announced Monday it is starting a campaign to fund programs serving children, including the Therapeutic Childcare Center.

The homeless services provider also announced a matching donation campaign in partnership with Neurocrine Biosciences, a local neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company.

"It's essential that we continue to band together as a community to help our neighbors in need" said Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO of Father Joe's Villages.

"We are grateful to our friends and partners who show us the support we typically receive at our annual fundraising event," he said. "With the help of the community and organizations like Neurocrine Biosciences, we positively impact the lives of many more children."

Through March 21, all donations to Father Joe's Villages' Children's Champions fund will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $200,000. The campaign will help the organization raise funds that are typically gathered during its annual gala that was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Father Joe's Villages depends on donations and support from the community to provide programs and services to 900 children and more than 350 families experiencing and overcoming homelessness.

"Particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are proud to support the important work of Father Joe's Villages in its efforts to ensure every child, regardless of circumstances, has the opportunity to thrive," said Neurocrine Biosciences CEO Kevin Gorman.

"We hope the San Diego community will join us in supporting the Father Joe's Villages Therapeutic Childcare Center so that they can continue the much-needed work to provide children with the resources and services they need to live a healthy and happy life," he said.

Donations to the nonprofit can be made online.