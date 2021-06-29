Father Faces Murder, Child Abuse Charges Following Death of Infant Daughter

A Valencia Park father is facing child abuse and murder charges after the death of his 5-week old daughter, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police and medics were called to a home on 53rd Street, north of Imperial Avenue, the evening of June 21 to tend to the infant child who was reportedly unresponsive, according to SDPD Lt. Andra Brown.

San Diego Fire-Rescue medics took the child to Rady Children's Hospital. Meanwhile, SDPD Child Abuse detectives were called to the scene to investigate. The same night, the child's father, 29-year-old William Dudgeon was arrested on child abuse charges, Brown said.

The infant girl's condition worsened and she passed away on June 24. Dudgeon was then charged with murder, according to Brown.

SDPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.