Covid-19

Father-Daughter Rally Calls for Return of On-Campus Instruction

By Dave Summers

A father and daughter lead a protest against school closures at Torrey Pines High School.
NBC 7

With less than a month until school starts for Torrey Pines High School students, one family took their outrage over online classes to campus in hopes of influencing the district’s decision making.

It was a small protests, but a passionate one.

"Open it up and if there are some people that are apprehensive then so be it,” Torrey Pines parent Mike Miller said. “We got to abide by some 14-day protocol that is completely unattainable."

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 282 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Additional Deaths

churches 4 mins ago

Kearny Mesa Church Holds Yet Another Non-Compliant Worship Service

Miller’s daughter Hope is set to graduate this school year.

The Millers believe schools are essential and should reopen, and to help get their point across they hung banners and signs that read “Open schools now!” on the campus walls for drivers to see.

Miller and his daughter were the only demonstrators on the street corner Wednesday, but if honks by passing cars count as support for their cause then they are not alone.

According to Torrey Pines High’s website, the school is following state and county health orders but staff and administration are working with district leadership to develop plans that may include in-person classes, distance learning, and a curriculum that includes both.

This article tagged under:

Covid-19distance learningreopening schoolsTorrey Pines High SchoolSan Dieguito Union High School District
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us