Father Arrested After Gun Was Found in Child's Backpack

The father of an elementary school student was arrested on child endangerment and other charges after his son showed up to school with a gun in his backpack, leading authorities to lock down the campus, San Diego police said Tuesday.

An investigation led officers to Nathan Hindman, 42, who was arrested on charges of child endangerment, criminal storage of a firearm and for carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, SDPD said Tuesday.

Finney Elementary School called police and placed their school under " secure campus" after one of their students was discovered to have a firearm in their backpack, the Chula Vista Elementary School District said.

The secure campus mode, which restricts access to the school as a precaution, was lifted after SDPD responded and took the gun from the student. At that point, SDPD determined there was no longer a threat, district spokesperson Lidya Depietri Marquez said.

SDPD said the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.