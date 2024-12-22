A 49-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound at an independent living facility in San Diego Sunday, authorities said.

Officers responded at around 10:25 p.m. Saturday to a report of a man who had been shot in his upper body at Oak Park Independent Living at 3133 54th St., according to the San Diego Police Department.

San Diego Police Lt. Lou Maggi, who is with the homicide unit, told NBC 7 on Sunday afternoon that the man's injury did not appear self-inflicted and that no firearm was recovered at the scene.

"We are still working through the details and have many unanswered questions, but we do not believe this was random, and there is no reason to believe there is a threat to the public," Maggi told NBC 7.

First-responding officers performed CPR on the victim until medics took over and brought the man to a nearby hospital, where he died shortly afterward, police said. His name was not immediately available.

Police said at least nine people were inside the facility at the time of the shooting and that "detectives are working towards interviewing them all and identifying exactly where the shooting took place." They also said they were reviewing security video recorded in the area.

A motive for the shooting was unclear, and a suspect description was not immediately available, officials said.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.