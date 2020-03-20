Fatal Otay Mesa Double Shooting Leads to Discovery of Person in Trunk of Car

Police in Otay Mesa are searching for the gunman in a fatal double shooting that killed one person and injured another in a car where a third person was later discovered in the trunk of that vehicle.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Twinning and Palm Avenues when someone shot the driver of a white sedan in the chest and their passenger in the ankle. The injured driver was taken to an area hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries and the passenger was also hospitalized.

After the two shooting victims were taken to the hospital, officers discovered a third person in the trunk of white sedan. That person, who may be a teenager, was also hospitalized. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

About 45 minutes into the investigation, a possible DUI driver struck a police officer and his cruiser at the scene. The officer was maintaining the perimeter at the scene when a car traveling on Palm Avenue slammed into the officer and cruiser.

The officer suffered minor injuries to the head along with some scratches and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK. Video at the scene showed police performing a sobriety test on the driver then taking him into custody.

The investigation into both the shooting and the possibly DUI crash are ongoing.