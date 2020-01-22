Fatal Hit-and-Run in Clairemont: SDPD

Police are looking for the driver who took after hitting a pedestrian walking along a street in Clairemont.

San Diego Police Department officers responded at around 7:26 p.m. to the 5000 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard where a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

“I saw a car run over what appeared to be a body and take off,” witness Nickolas Brown said. “From what I know, somebody else hit him first."

The pedestrian died at the scene. A white vehicle fled in an unknown direction, according to police.

No other information was available.

San Diego Fire-Rescue also responded to the scene

