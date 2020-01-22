Clairemont

Fatal Hit-and-Run in Clairemont: SDPD

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

police lights
FILE-NBC

Police are looking for the driver who took after hitting a pedestrian walking along a street in Clairemont.

San Diego Police Department officers responded at around 7:26 p.m. to the 5000 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard where a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

“I saw a car run over what appeared to be a body and take off,” witness Nickolas Brown said. “From what I know, somebody else hit him first."

Local

Farmers Insurance Open 11 mins ago

Jason Day Shows Appreciation for First Responders at Farmers Insurance Open

torrey pines 40 mins ago

SDFD Firefighter Caddies for Jason Day During Practice Round at Farmers Insurance Open

The pedestrian died at the scene. A white vehicle fled in an unknown direction, according to police.

No other information was available.

San Diego Fire-Rescue also responded to the scene

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Clairemonthit and run
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us