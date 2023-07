A fatal crash closed down all lanes of traffic on southbound Interstate 15 just north of State Route 76 around 9:52 p.m. Monday, according to Caltrans San Diego.

North County Fire Protection District responded to the incident and urged drivers to expect delays and use alternate routes, the agency wrote on Twitter.

@NorthCountyFire is on scene of a traffic collision in the area of SB 15 Freeway north of State Route 76 in Fallbrook. The entire SB 15 Freeway is currently blocked. Expect delays. #FreewayIC pic.twitter.com/j1LNoHyYF9 — North County Fire Protection District (@NorthCountyFire) July 18, 2023