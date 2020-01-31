Fatal Crash Closes Road Just Outside Escondido: CHP

A driver was killed after drifting into the wrong lane and colliding with two other vehicles just outside Escondido Friday morning.

At 7:45 a.m., a person driving a white Subaru struck a red Toyota Prius and then crashed head-on into a white Toyota Highlander, according to CHP Officer Mark Latulippe. The Highlander overturned.

The collision occurred along Harmony Grove near the entrance to the Elfin Forest Preserve.

“Preliminarily, it looks like this person was going just too fast for this curve,” Latulippe said.

The person in the Subaru died after being partially ejected from their car, CHP confirmed. Officers have not yet identified this driver.

There was one man inside the Prius, who was uninjured, Latulippe told NBC 7. There were four people inside the Highlander, who reported minor injuries.

Harmony Grove near Wild Willow Hollow Road is closed due to a fatal collision blocking both lanes. Road will be closed for at least 2 more hours. Stay safe. #chpoceanside #chp #patiencemakessafety #harmonygrove #unincorporatedsd pic.twitter.com/LFeLDSh6gt — CHP OCEANSIDE AREA (@CHP_Oceanside) January 31, 2020

“(The roads) don’t leave room much for error. We encourage people to slow down,” Latulippe said.

Harmony Grove near Wild Willow Hollow Road was closed as debris from crash blocked the roadway. CHP said the closure would be in effect until at least 1:45 p.m.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

No other information was available.

